2022 Country Jam headliners announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022 Country Jam headliners were announced early this morning. The lineup includes Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw!

Other performances at next year’s Country Jam include Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June, and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5. Head over to countryjam.com to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.