2022 Country Jam headliners announced

Tickets go on sale this Friday!
2022 Country Jam Generic Version
2022 Country Jam Generic Version(Brian Wiley - KKCO/KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022 Country Jam headliners were announced early this morning. The lineup includes Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw!

Other performances at next year’s Country Jam include Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June, and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5. Head over to countryjam.com to purchase your tickets.

