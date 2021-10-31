Advertisement

An additional voter service and polling center will open at Colorado Mesa University

CMU
CMU((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An additional voter service and polling center will open at Colorado Mesa University. The polling center will be at the University Center starting Monday, November 1.

The University Center is located at 144 N. 12 St., in room 213.

The other voting places around Mesa County are located at the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction, and the Palisade Community Center.

All voting centers on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

