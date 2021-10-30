GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center.

The Redlands Rotary partnered with Rotary District 5470′s Matching Grand Program and combined and contributed 15,500 dollars toward the purchase of the 14 passenger bus.

Riverside Educational Center director says they realized that transportation following after-school programs’ conclusion was critical for students and families. And so, they began to look for ways to purchase buses.

“We have been able to purchase thanks to a very generous donation from Redlands Rotary. They came to us at the end of the summer and said they would like to do this, and we are so grateful because this gives us another way to get students home from an after-school site, as well as transport students on field trips and for enrichment activities and outdoor education.”, said Kristen Lummis, development director.

The new 14 passenger bus will benefit Chipeta Elementary School.

