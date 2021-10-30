Advertisement

Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center

Riverside Educational Center receives bus
Riverside Educational Center receives bus(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Redlands Rotary Club donates a school bus to the Riverside Educational Center.

The Redlands Rotary partnered with Rotary District 5470′s Matching Grand Program and combined and contributed 15,500 dollars toward the purchase of the 14 passenger bus.

Riverside Educational Center director says they realized that transportation following after-school programs’ conclusion was critical for students and families. And so, they began to look for ways to purchase buses.

“We have been able to purchase thanks to a very generous donation from Redlands Rotary. They came to us at the end of the summer and said they would like to do this, and we are so grateful because this gives us another way to get students home from an after-school site, as well as transport students on field trips and for enrichment activities and outdoor education.”, said Kristen Lummis, development director.

The new 14 passenger bus will benefit Chipeta Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues warning to pet owners
Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the...
Community Hospital performs first thrombectomy on Western Slope using inari technology

Latest News

Halloween Fun with D51
Halloween Fun with D51
New Power Plant will be Built
New Power Plant will be Built
D51 School Board Candidate Accused of Criminal Past
D51 School Board Candidate Accused of Criminal Past
The Grand Valley Power Plant
New power plant under construction