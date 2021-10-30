Motorcyclist fatality after vehicle accident in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, calls started coming in regarding the accident at 27 Rd. and Highway 50, according to the police department. The male motorcyclist was found lying on the road. He was transported to the hospital by the Grand Junction Fire Department. He later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office may release his identity once his family has been notified. Officers are interviewing witnesses and those involved to find out more.

