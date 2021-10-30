The Friday Night Blitz - Week Ten, October 29th
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 10 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Ponderosa 14, Montrose 19
Delta 35, Rifle 7
Gunnison 6, North Fork 42
Gateway 12, Grand Junction 56
Palisade 28, Glenwood Springs 14
GJ Central 14, Loveland 56
Meeker 47, Center 0
Roaring Fork 0, Cedaredge 34
Coal Ridge 0, Moffat County 51
Hayden 6, Rangely 46
Sanford 28, Dove Creek 44
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.