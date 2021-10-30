Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Ten, October 29th

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 10 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Ponderosa 14, Montrose 19

Delta 35, Rifle 7

Gunnison 6, North Fork 42

Gateway 12, Grand Junction 56

Palisade 28, Glenwood Springs 14

GJ Central 14, Loveland 56

Meeker 47, Center 0

Roaring Fork 0, Cedaredge 34

Coal Ridge 0, Moffat County 51

Hayden 6, Rangely 46

Sanford 28, Dove Creek 44

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues warning to pet owners
Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the...
Community Hospital performs first thrombectomy on Western Slope using inari technology

Latest News

Grand Junction Tigers Boys Soccer
Sports Highlights - Thursday, October 28th
CMU Hockey scored two goals in their homecoming game Saturday night
Athletes of the Week: CMU Hockey
Mavericks QB Karst Hunter lifts the Nyikos Cup after beating #3 Colorado School of Mines
Sports Highlights - Sunday, October 24th
CMU pulls off a huge comeback to beat #3 Colorado School of Mines
Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 23rd