Central High School hosts annual Trick or Treat Street

Central High School Trick or Treat Street Halloween event
Central High School Trick or Treat Street Halloween event(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween came early for some District 51 students. Friday, multiple schools around the county held their own spooky themed events.

But the one we’re going to shine a spotlight on is Central High School’s trick or treat street. It’s the largest Halloween event the district puts on and Central High Schools largest community event of the year. Each year, Central high students host a carnival in their main gym for the elementary school students in the area to come to. The high school’s clubs and organizations each set up a station with games and hand out candy.

”It’s really fun for the kids to have something they get to go do,” said Central High School teacher Trey Downey. “It’s been a crazy, rough couple of years so it’s been a bummer for my students not being able to do this. So getting to start it again has been really great for my kids and to see all the little kids having fun is always a great day.”

The event is a way for the high school students to give back. The goal is to get the feeder elementary school kids excited about coming to Central High school when they are older.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

