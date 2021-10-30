Carville’s Auto Mart donates to local organization

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Carville’s Auto Mart held a giveaway today to celebrate their success in selling 35,000 cars.

Kim Carville, one of the owners, says they’re so excited to be holding the giveaway.

“We have been working on this giveaway-- this project-- since April. We set a goal of selling 35,000 cars, and once we reached that goal, we wanted to give back to our community and thank our loyal customers by giving away $35,000.

The $35,000 were split prizes. Seventeen thousand five hundred dollars was prized to a lucky customer, and the other half was donated to the Community Food Bank.

“We feel like that is a great way for us to reach a huge number of people in our community who are in need, especially around the holiday season, to kick-off the holiday food drive and the community challenge. We just that it would be a huge shot in the arm for that organization,” said Carville.

I was told everyone at the event was either prized gift cards, concert tickets, and baskets, but there was only one lucky cash prize winner-- Montrose resident Mary West.

" It’s amazing, totally unexpected,” said West.

The car dealership says they are glad they could celebrate this milestone with the community and provide a helping hand.

We are told the $17,500 donated to the Community Food Bank is equivalent to 70,000 meals.

