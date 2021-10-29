Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Thursday, October 28th

2021 Boys 4A Soccer State Tournament - Highlights and Final Scores
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2021 Boys 4A Soccer State Tournament started on Thursday the 28th, the Round of 32. We have highlights and final scores:

#10 Grand Junction vs #23 Steamboat Springs 5-3

(Next up, Round of 16: #10 Grand Junction vs #7 Cheyenne Mountain on 11/3)

#4 Denver North vs #29 Montrose 3-1

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Five arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax

Latest News

CMU Hockey scored two goals in their homecoming game Saturday night
Athletes of the Week: CMU Hockey
Mavericks QB Karst Hunter lifts the Nyikos Cup after beating #3 Colorado School of Mines
Sports Highlights - Sunday, October 24th
CMU pulls off a huge comeback to beat #3 Colorado School of Mines
Sports Highlights - Saturday, October 23rd
Delta Panthers Football 102122
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Nine, October 22nd