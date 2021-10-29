Advertisement

Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas Senate

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left. Jim Bob announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.(AP Photo/ Beth Hall, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jim Bob Duggar, who is best known from the reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” announced Friday he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Duggar posted the announcement on Facebook saying he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.

According to the post, he previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

“I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation,” Duggar’s statement reads. “Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.”

The TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” showcased the Duggar family’s daily life.

It was canceled in 2015 after allegations of sexual misconduct against Joshua Duggar, who is currently facing charges in a child pornography case.

Jim Bob then appeared in the spinoff series “Counting On” that TLC canceled in 2021, after Joshua Duggar’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
A total of eight arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues warning to pet owners
Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the...
Community Hospital performs first thrombectomy on Western Slope using inari technology

Latest News

The armorer for the move set of "Rust" says she doesn't know how live ammo got on set,...
'Rust' movie armorer: 'No idea' where bullets came from
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo a Chester County, Pa., Health Department worker fills...
COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Big, messy, complicated: Biden’s plan churns in Congress
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
FILe - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
US intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19