Palisade takes its first steps into transforming the old high school into a medical clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The vacant high school building once served as a place to educate now, will be providing health care.

The town of Palisade is looking to demolish the old high school and construct a medical clinic associated with Community Hospital.

One of the town’s trustees, Ellen Turner, said Palisade hasn’t had a medical center in more than a decade.

“So, again, we right now are in a medical resource desert here, at the eastern end of the valley, and we are in desperate need of being able to provide our residents with fast, reliable, good medical care,” said Turner.

This medical clinic will serve Palisade residents and the surrounding communities whose closest medical facilities are in Grand Junction.

“People would love the opportunity if they need medical services not to have to make a trip across town,” said Turner.

The construction of the clinic will cost about $4.6 million.

1.4 million dollars are allotted for the demolition and $3.2 million for the actual construction.

“We are looking for additional funding,” said Turner.

They are short about $1.6 million so far and looking for donations to complete the medical center of Palisade.

The gymnasium will not be demolished but rather remodeled.

The clinic should be finished by June of 2022 if things go accordingly.

