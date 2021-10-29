Montrose County Covid-19 update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Covid-19 cases in Montrose County are among some of the highest in the state, with 231 positive cases reported in just the last week. According to the State Health Department, Montrose County’s one week positivity average is now at 15.5 percent.

It’s the third highest in the state, behind Costilla and Custer Counties in Southern Colorado. We asked Montrose County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator & Communicable Disease Specialist Lisa Gallegos what she believes could help slow the surge.

“If we can get individuals out to get their booster vaccines & if they go ahead & okay the 5-11 year old vaccines, I think that would help,” said Gallegos.

So far, almost 55% of the population of people who are eligible to get the vaccine have gotten at least one dose. We asked if they expect their county’s vaccination rate to increase at all.

“We’re hopeful that it’ll continue to rise,” said Gallegos. “It seems like it’s starting to go up a little bit. I think people are getting more information they need & they’re feeling more comfortable.”

Looking at the State Covid-19 dashboard map, numbers are surging higher in Montrose County than in surrounding areas. We asked the county what they think is factoring into this surge and they said they’re currently investigating their positive cases to see if they can find a connection.

”We are doing everything to protect individuals from getting sick,” said Gallegos. “But in the end it’s everybody’s decision to make for themselves & what they feel is best for them.”

We asked Montrose County Public Health if they are considering implementing any changes to rules to help slow the surge, such as mask wearing. We were told they have not had a meeting yet regarding this so they do not have an answer at this time.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.