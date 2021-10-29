Advertisement

Grand Valley Transit will be implementing temporary service reductions

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Transit will be implementing temporary service reductions starting next week. The services reduction is due to driver shortages for the transit system.

The reductions will affect the dash service, which has been in effect for a few weeks, and the Saturday schedule, limiting hours. We are told that reducing the Saturday schedule would have the least impact on the community.

It is unknown when services will return to normal, but we’re told the scheduling will remain this way up until next year and possibly beyond.

“Our current drivers have really been going the extra mile recently to try and cover shifts, working overtime, and so I think the community certainly owes them a debt of gratitude. For all the work they’ve done and to keep the service going. But because of our current constraints, we think it’s the right decision to right-size our service. That we offer with our current staffing levels, and we hope to come back and return to regular service as soon as we can,” said Andy Gingerich, the transit coordinator.

We are told if you’re interested in a career as a driver, they encourage you to apply. The driver pay will be increasing in January of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Five arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Issues Warning to Pet Owners
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Issues Warning to Pet Owners
First Thrombectomy on Western Slope using Inari Technology
First Thrombectomy on Western Slope using Inari Technology
Shelter for Youths Rededicated to Honor Generous Donor
Shelter for Youths Rededicated to Honor Generous Donor
Glow Halloween
Glow Halloween
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project
US 6 and North Avenue Construction Project