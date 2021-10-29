Grand Junction Lions Club celebrates 100th Anniversary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday, October 28, the Grand Junction Lions Club celebrated 100 years of service to the Grand Valley.

On this day, 100 years ago, the Grand Junction Lions Club was given their charter. So today club members came together to celebrate that as well as their next 100 years. Members came together for food, drinks, live music, and to share their ideas for future ideas and fundraisers.

”It means so much, there aren’t that many clubs that make it to 100 years, so it’s a huge milestone for us,” said Angela Wetzel. “As far as the community, 100 years, over 8 million dollars put back into the Grand Valley, that’s a pretty incredible feat.”

For those that don’t know, the Grand Junction Lions Club puts on one fundraiser a year, they sell raffle tickets for six weeks, and they have a carnival open to the public. With the goal of putting money back into the community.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.