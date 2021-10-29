D51 schools host Halloween activities for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 schools hosted plenty of fun Halloween activities for their students today in honor of Halloween. Several schools, like Pomona Elementary, hosted parades around the school where children could show off their costumes.

Clifton Elementary started a new tradition in which they created a pumpkin patch outside of the school and allowed the children to take home any pumpkin of their choosing. Clifton’s parent-teacher organization worked with Rettig Farms to get 350 pumpkins for one dollar each so that every student could take a pumpkin home for free.

