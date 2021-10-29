Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues warning to pet owners

Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction
Sign of Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) warns pet owners if they take their pet out for a walk or a hike.

CPW mentions that dogs chasing (and attacking) wildlife is illegal, and dog owners may receive a citation.

This warning comes out after there have been two incidents that happened in the state.

“The smallest fine would be for instance, $137, $139 or so, and they can increase past that. We have our regulations and then we have statutes. A regulation is the most lenient and then your statutes can get more expensive,” said Albert Romero, District Wildlife Manager at Colorado parks and Wildlife.

If a dog attacks Wildlife and leads to the death of an animal, the owner can get a citation for illegal take. Depending on the animal, the fines may differ.

For a deer, the fine will be $959 and $1370 for elk, including surcharges.

CDOT mentions that dogs that chase Wildlife can cause extreme stress and injuries from bites from the dog.

To help prevent dogs from attacking animals, CDOT states that dogs should be on a leash if going in an area known for Wildlife.

