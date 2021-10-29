Colorado Department of Transportation prepares new project in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is notifying the public of an upcoming project that will take place in Grand Junction.

The project will bring two inches of asphalt resurfacing and install new medians to control access and improve safety and traffic flow.

It will take place at the intersection of US 6 and North Ave. CDOT is notifying motorists of this upcoming project and some different traffic patterns.

While there will not be any utility interruptions to the surrounding area, there will be an exception to street lightning in the median.

Ute Water will be working on a waterline replacement project on North Ave from 29 Road to I-70B this winter into next spring. CDOT is letting residents know to contact Ute Water for any disruptions.

“Motorists should plan on night work so that will help decrease the amount of impacts that it has on people commuting during the day. In addition to night work, we will have traffic down to one lane in each direction so you want to plan for more travel time getting to where going on North Ave. during the day,” said Elise Thatcher, Regional Communications Manager for Colorado Department of Transportation.

This project will start in the Spring of 2022, last throughout the summer, and be complete in the Fall.

During this time, if residents have questions or concerns regarding this project, CDOT insists they contact them by heading to this website.

