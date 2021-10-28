Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence in Grand Junction off Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
CMU Hockey scored two goals in their homecoming game Saturday night
Athletes of the Week: CMU Hockey
Mavericks QB Karst Hunter lifts the Nyikos Cup after beating #3 Colorado School of Mines
Sports Highlights - Sunday, October 24th