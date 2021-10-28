Advertisement

Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence
Heavy police presence in Grand Junction off Fruitwood Drive
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’
President Biden pitched a scaled-back version of his climate and economic package directly to...
Biden pitches plans, party unit to Dems
Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with brother’s remains
Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with another child’s remains
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
US Supreme Court lifts stays; Oklahoma to execute man