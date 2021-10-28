Advertisement

The Grand Junction Police Department is hosting a free Cyber Security Bootcamp for teens this Saturday

GJPD
GJPD(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department partnered with the Denver FBI Field Office to bring this boot camp to Grand Junction for the first time. It will be held at 555 Ute Avenue from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30.

Most teens aren’t aware of the digital footprint that they’re leaving online, compromising the security of their personal information and physical safety.

The Chief Security Officer with the FBI Denver Field Office will be presenting on ways to stay safe online and on your personal device. It’s an interactive presentation so teens and parents are encouraged to bring their personal devices for hands-on demonstrations on security features to better protect themselves and their private information.

”The security officer for the field office in Denver is going to be providing information that we all hear so much about but really diving into how do we protect ourselves from online predators, how to identify an online predator, are you providing more information than you think you are when you’re online,” said GJPD Community Outreach Specialist Heidi Davidson. “Such as your location.”

Although registration closed on the 22nd, there are still spots available. Contact Heidi Davidson directly at (970) 549-5114 or email her at heidid@gjcity.org to get signed up for free.

