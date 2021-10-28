Community Hospital performs first thrombectomy on Western Slope using inari technology

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Hospital performed the first mechanical thrombectomy on the Western Slope using the ClotTriever System. This new technology is designed to remove large clots in a single session without the need for an ICU stay. Not only that but this new procedure provides immediate symptom relief, allowing physicians to treat patients in a single session.

Traditionally these conditions would have been treated with blood thinners followed by waiting and hoping the clot would dissolve. Now with this device doctors can go in and and physically drag the clot out of the body and they can see exactly how much clot is being removed. “This technology not only provides the convenience of an outpatient procedure but also effective removal of clot without the administration of life threatening anti-coagulation or overnight ICU stay,” said Todd James, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist with Community Hospital. “Patients who suffer from this potentially fatal disease are benefiting greatly because of it. We expect to continue to lead the way on the Western Slope in interventional cardiology techniques and devices and take this responsibility seriously. Our goal is to be the leader on the Western Slope in DVT/PE thrombectomy therapies,” added Dr. James.

Blood clots can be caused by anything that prevents blood from circulating or clotting normally, such as an injury to a vein, surgery, certain medications and limited movement.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.