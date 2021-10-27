Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the individuals attached in the following photos. MCSO is hoping to gain information in regards to several theft and fraud cases in Mesa County.

If you recognize any of these individuals, please call the non-emergency line (970) 242-6707, the Crime Stoppers hotline (970) 241-STOP (7867), or Investigator Dillon (970) 244-3919.

For more information and to view the photos, please visit crimewatch.net.

