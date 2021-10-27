Recent snow brings good news for ski resorts

GRAND MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - Recent snow up on the Mesa means good news for Powderhorn Ski Resort. While the Grand Valley received much needed rain recently, the mountains got eight inches of snow.

Within the next week the resort is going to start supplementing in man made snow with all the natural snow which is perfect timing leading into the season. Typically Powderhorn will open in the middle of December but this year they will be opening up early, on November 26th.

Early in the winter it is preferred to see natural snow but the resort will always add in man made snow to keep a nice base that will last all season long.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.