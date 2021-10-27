Advertisement

Recent snow brings good news for ski resorts

Women in the Ski like a Girl! program at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Women in the Ski like a Girl! program at Powderhorn Mountain Resort (KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - Recent snow up on the Mesa means good news for Powderhorn Ski Resort. While the Grand Valley received much needed rain recently, the mountains got eight inches of snow.

Within the next week the resort is going to start supplementing in man made snow with all the natural snow which is perfect timing leading into the season. Typically Powderhorn will open in the middle of December but this year they will be opening up early, on November 26th.

Early in the winter it is preferred to see natural snow but the resort will always add in man made snow to keep a nice base that will last all season long.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Midday Live
Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Storm causes power outage to school.
Oak Grove Elementary School closed today due to power outage

Latest News

A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify these individuals
Grand Junction Police Department COW 10/27/2021
Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect