Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Roundabout to be installed, drivers can expect traffic holds.
Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Midday Live
Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Storm causes power outage to school.
Oak Grove Elementary School closed today due to power outage

Latest News

In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax
Women in the Ski like a Girl! program at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Recent snow brings good news for ski resorts
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Sheriff’s office: Help identify these individuals
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify individuals
Mesa County Sheriff's Office: Help identify these individuals