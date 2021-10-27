GJPD Traffic Enforcement Operation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, Oct. 29 the Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Unit, alongside the Special Investigations Unit and Patrol Officers, will patrol areas where they tend to get traffic complaints.

Those areas include Patterson Road, Highway 50, and North Avenue.

Officers will be patrolling between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. The mission of the police department is to combat speeding, careless and reckless driving to create a safe environment.

“This is a quality of life. People deserve to live in a safe town and be able to drive back and forth safely without worrying about getting hit-- speeding, careless driving are all major factors that cause crashes. So if we can change their behavior and get them to follow the rules of the road, then we don’t have those issues, or at least we can help minimize them,” said Richard Roquemore, corporal.

We are told this is a warning for the public and that you will be ticketed if you’re caught breaking the traffic laws.

