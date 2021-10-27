Advertisement

Fruita Monument senior fights pink tax

A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates.
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A senior at Fruita Monument High School is making a lasting impression before she graduates. Ever since giving a report on the Pink Tax, which is a reference to taxes placed on feminine products as a sophomore, Adele Foley has taken an interest in helping everyone have access to free menstrual products.

After learning that the Fruita Monument teachers, office staff, and health aides were often giving out products that they bought using their own money, Adele began researching ways to help. She came up with a plan to find a community donor to create long-lasting and impactful change for students who struggled to afford menstrual products. She secured a $3,200 financial donation from Family Health West, which enabled Fruita Monument High School to purchase four dispensers, 4,500 pads, and 4,500 tampons.

The dispensers are made by a company called Aunt Flow and are stocked with 100% organic cotton products, provided at no cost to the students. Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey said he was happy to help Adele realize her vision. “I’m extremely proud of Adele for taking action to make a positive impact for our students ‚” Mr. McClaskey said. “It’s one thing to see a need, it’s another to take action and make a difference. That’s the mindset we want for our students. We are also very grateful to Family Health West for their support and generosity.”

Each year Juniors are given assignments on how they feel they can improve the school. Adele says she hopes this inspires future students to take action when change is necessary. Fellow students have been very supportive and that she already has younger friends ready to take over the project when she graduates.

