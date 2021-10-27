Advertisement

The Fire Department invites the community to the Ambulance Service Community Forum

Ambulance Service Community Forum
Ambulance Service Community Forum
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fire Department invites the community to the Ambulance Service Community Forum at the Rock Church next Tuesday, November 2, from 6 to 7 p.m.

They will discuss the current and future plan for ambulance and EMS service, which is 80 percent of what the fire department does.

The Grand Junction Fire Department wants to share with the community what strategic choices they are making during the expansion.

“You know it’s always important to us to have good response time, especially in life-threatening emergencies. We also try to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, and so when you look at a combination of call volume and types of calls and drive times to make sure we are offering the best service we can,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, community outreach specialist.

The floor will be open to questions, concerns and input. We were told it is vital for the community to take part because the fire department is here for the community.

Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
