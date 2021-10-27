Advertisement

Counselors with the State Health Insurance Program available to help with Medicare Open Enrollment

Mesa County RSVP Office
Mesa County RSVP Office(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Medicare Open Enrollment Period began October 15 and will continue through December 7. During Open Enrollment Mesa County RSVP’s State Health Insurance Program is offering free counseling and help with plans.

During the Annual Open Enrollment Period, members have a chance to make changes to their Medicare prescription drug coverage or Medicare Advantage Plan for the following year. These certified SHIP Medicare counselors offer free education and advice. They say 53% of people qualify for these less expensive Medicare programs but don’t know about them.

”You can walk in with your information about your medications and we can look to see if they’re covered properly by your current insurance or not,” said Mesa County SHIP Medicare Counselor John Ahern. “So every Tuesday up until December 7 you can just walk in, otherwise you can call & make an appointment. You may find buried treasure there in these offices. Over the past few years we’ve saved clients about half a million dollars each year”

SHIP counselors are available October 26th through December 7th every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. or any day by appointment.

Medical expenses are the biggest reason for bankruptcy among seniors. So these counselors help find other options and programs within Medicare plans to save individuals money.

For more information, call 970-243-9839 or visit RSVPGrandJunction.org

The office is located at:

422 White Avenue. Suite 090

Grand Junction, CO 81501

