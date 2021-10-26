Work continues on I-70 Business Loop, drivers can expect traffic impacts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Tonight CDOT crews will be installing a temporary roundabout on the I-70 Business Loop at 1st and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction, as work continues on the road way.

Crews will be moving the existing roundabout to a new location within the intersection. Drivers can expect temporary traffic holds during the roundabout construction.

Crews are also continuing their work on concrete finishing on Broadway and the westbound lanes of the I-70 Business Loop. The southwest entrance of the Grand Central Shopping Plaza will be closed. However, the shops can be accessed by taking the new U.S. 6 frontage road, which can be reached by taking Mulberry St. or eastbound I-70B.

Traffic on Mulberry St. in front of Monumental Brewing will also be a single-lane, with alternating traffic.

When driving on I-70B from Main St. up to American Way, traffic will continue to be in a head-to-head configuration in the eastbound lanes.

Finally, North 1st St. will still be closed between I70B and Chipeta Way until the project’s winter shutdown is scheduled.

