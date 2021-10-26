Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Hoffman residency
A Clifton resident voices her concerns about her living situation
Approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D ½ Road will be purchased to build a new Clifton...
Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus
Montrose Reginal Health is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases and high patient numbers in the...
Covid surge taking toll on Montrose regional health
Work resumes on I-70, CDOT says expect delays
CDOT to resume work on I-70 with new daytime work hours

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Nor’easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters
Mesa County Public Health now offering immediate scheduling for COVID-19 boosters