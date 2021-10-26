Chatfield Elementary School advances their performance status after two years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Chatfield Elementary School has advanced their performance status after two years of planning, goal-setting, and research. The Colorado Department of Education rates schools based on their CMAS test scores and growth. Chatfield’s C-MAS scores have improved so much from 2019 to 2021, that the school went from the lowest level to the highest level on state ratings.

In their effort to get better, the school reviewed test data to find where students could improve, find the core issues that lead to lower academic performance and set goals for improvement. The school was able to make a major turn around in just two years time by creating more individualized plans for students that has made all the difference. The teaching then becomes more intentional and sets clear expectations for the students.

This approach was also made by other schools in the district. Four of the five schools in a similar ranking are waiting for news from the state that they may move up in status this year as well. The district has even created a tool to track progress and schools are encouraged to set specific goals each quarter.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.