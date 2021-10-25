Montrose business earns award for community service of shelter animals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose Animal Services Division has awarded Chow Down Pet Supply owners Tim and Krista Bush as the recipients of the 2021 Animal Welfare Association of Colorado Friends of Animals Award.

Chow Down is seen as a community-oriented business that has provided support to the Montrose Animal Shelter over the years in a variety of ways. They work first hand with Montrose animal shelter to help promote shelter animals directly in their store and have even organized “adopt-a-thons” at the store, providing post-adoption information about nutrition and caring for animals, as well as providing treats, toys, and training. During the holiday season, Chow Down contributes items from the “Animal Shelter Wish List” and encourages its customers to do the same.

Chow Down owner Krista Bush said receiving the award was exciting, and the work to become a community resource for shelter animals has been part of their business since opening in Montrose in November 2012. “It has been a privilege to be in a position where we have been able to support our local shelters as well as to be in a community that is so responsive to our efforts,” Bush said. “It was an honor to even be nominated for this award. We look forward to continuing to be a partner to Montrose Animal Control as well as other shelters in our area.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.