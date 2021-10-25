Mesa County signs contract to purchase property for new Clifton Community Campus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, Oct. 25, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an $800,000 contract between Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51 to purchase approximately 27 acres of property at 3260 D 1/2 Rd. in Clifton to build the new Clifton Community Campus.

This property is considered ideal for the new build, due to its size and location. The property is right next to Rocky Mountain Elementary, as well as a walking distance from a large portion of the Clifton population.

“Mesa County’s priority is to build a community campus that will meet the needs and better serve residents in Clifton,” said Mesa County Board of Commissioners Chair Janet Rowland. “Our goal is to connect community members and promote a better quality of life through accessible services and resources.”

The new Clifton Community Campus will include a community hall, early childhood education center, training center, and more.

“Public engagement is critical in developing the campus. We have been gathering and listening to residents’ input,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “We are so excited to develop a vision with our residents and businesses to create a better Mesa County.”

Site plan drawings for the new Clifton Community Campus can be seen below. Click here for full resolution.

Site plan drawings for the proposed Clifton Community Campus, 3260 D 1/2 Road. (Mesa County)

“We are in the early stages of this project. The location is still a hayfield. Nothing will be a done deal without the neighborhood’s input,” Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “Strong partnerships matter when it comes to strengthening our community. We are eager to lead and innovate with the services and resources that will be provided at this campus.”

The anticipated date for the finalized purchase is January 2022. More information can be found on the county’s website once its made available.

