Advertisement

The Monumental Beer Works hosts Craft and Carve

Craft and Carve
Craft and Carve((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Monumental Beer Works hosted Craft and Carve, which allowed event-goers to celebrate the October holiday by carving a pumpkin and sipping on their favorite craft beer.

The family-oriented event brought community members together to drink and put their artistic skills to the test.

There were contests held to determine who has the elite pumpkin carving skills. This is Monumental Beer Works’ second year hosting this event.

Laura Fischer, the owner, mentions that they’ve been very community-focused since they launched back in 2020 and that many more fall-related events are coming soon.

“We have lots of other fall activities to look forward to, as well especially moving into the other holiday seasons. We always have something going on,” said Fischer.

We are told they intend to host another pumpkin carving event for next year.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stop the Mandate group
Stop the Mandate protest at Community Hospital
Mesa County Sheriff's Office rescues three hunters
Three hunters rescued by sheriff’s office and search and rescue
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates social media threats to Central High School
Phone dialing
Mandatory 10-digit local dialing begins this weekend for 970 area code
Delta Panthers Football 102122
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Nine, October 22nd

Latest News

Hoffman residency
A Clifton resident voices her concern about her living situation
Mesa County Sheriff's Office makes arrests in vehicle theft
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates social media threats to Central High School
CMU Homecoming Parade
CMU hosts their annual Homecoming Parade in Downtown Grand Junction Saturday
Investiture Ceremony at CMU
CMU Board of Trustees holds Investiture Ceremony for President John Marshall