Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates social media threats to Central High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies have recently been looking into threats to Central High School in Grand Junction.

Social media posts from Snapchat, in which there was a threat to Central High School, were found to have originated outside of Colorado. Departments all across the state who have high schools of the same name have confirmed that they received concerned calls as well. The threats were investigated by the School Resource Officers and Investigators and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that these posts were not directed toward our area, and therefore these social media threats are not credible.

