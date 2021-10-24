Advertisement

CMU hosts Homecoming Parade in Downtown

CMU Homecoming Parade
CMU Homecoming Parade((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction in the annual CMU Homecoming Parade, where students were able to flaunt the colors of gold and burgundy in school spirit.

Carson Collins, a junior at CMU, says homecoming preparations began back in August.

“We’ve been working really hard around the clock to plan the parade. We’ve got a community, foundation, people coming out here alumni association,” said Collins.

Alum Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod, who took part in the celebration as a panel judge for best float.

“So, overall, we’re judging creativity, theme, school spirit, and overall everything that is meant and represented in homecoming, MacLeod”.

Over 20 floats at the parade, which represented various sports teams, clubs, and organizations.

“I am thankful for everybody that came out today to participate in the parade,” said Collins.

The winner of best float will be awarded a cash prize of 1000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office rescues three hunters
Three hunters rescued by sheriff’s office and search and rescue
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Phone dialing
Mandatory 10-digit local dialing begins this weekend for 970 area code
Stop the Mandate group
Stop the Mandate protest at Community Hospital
Career Center
Health care labor shortages affecting Western Colorado

Latest News

Investiture Ceremony at CMU
CMU Board of Trustees holds Investiture Ceremony for President John Marshall
Rowdy the CMU mascot celebrates Homecoming week
CMU Homecoming week: bonfires, football games, and more
Medal of Valor
Medal of Valor
Broadband Internet coming to Collbran
Broadband Internet coming to Collbran