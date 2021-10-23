Advertisement

Polling centers will begin to open their doors starting Monday

Mesa County elections
Mesa County elections((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After Monday, ballots will no longer be mailed out to voters. So, if you need to update your information or a ballot replacement, you will have to visit one of the three polling locations, which are the elections office in Grand Junction, the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, and the community center in Palisade.

If you’re facing any issues with your ballot, it is crucial to contact the elections office as soon as possible.

“So if you need a replacement ballot or if you’ve moved. You have through the weekend to let us know about the issue. You can go to govotecolorado.gov to update your registration. Monday is the last day we can mail a ballot to you. You can still get a replacement ballot starting Monday by going to one of the voter services or polling centers or the main elections office,” said Wayne Williams, designated election official.

The elections office has mailed out about a little over 100,000 ballots and has received 14,000 ballots back.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 2. It is recommended you vote before that date, but polling centers will remain open on election day until 7 pm.

For more information: https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/.

