GJPD presents medal of valor award

Corporal Taylor Schriner
Corporal Taylor Schriner((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department held an award ceremony earlier this week where they presented the Medal of Valor, one of the highest awards the department can give out. It was presented to Corporal Taylor Schriner.

He was one of the first officers on the scene of an incident back in June that involved a man with a gun at the St. Mary’s medical pavilion.

“You know this award it, for me, it’s a reminder that a lot of people were saved and a lot of people were not harmed during the day of this incident, and that is what I’ve been keeping in my mind. And when I look at the award and when I, you know, put the pin of my uniform that day could’ve been a lot worse than what it was. It just fills me with pride doing this job that we are here doing protecting the community,” said Cpl. Schriner.

Schriner has been with the police department since 2014.

