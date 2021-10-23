The Friday Night Blitz - Week Nine, October 22nd
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Montrose 50, Air Academy 7
Skyline 38, Grand Junction Central 24
Moffat County 14, Delta 17
Cedaredge 12, North Fork 50
Centaurus 20, Grand Junction 7
Palisade 62, Steamboat Springs 26
Rifle 28, Basalt 29
Olathe 0, Meeker 46
Coal Ridge 7, Aspen 48
Gunnison 38, Roaring Fork 0
Fruita Monument @ Coronado (Saturday 1:00 PM)
