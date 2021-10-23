Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Nine, October 22nd

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Montrose 50, Air Academy 7

Skyline 38, Grand Junction Central 24

Moffat County 14, Delta 17

Cedaredge 12, North Fork 50

Centaurus 20, Grand Junction 7

Palisade 62, Steamboat Springs 26

Rifle 28, Basalt 29

Olathe 0, Meeker 46

Coal Ridge 7, Aspen 48

Gunnison 38, Roaring Fork 0

Fruita Monument @ Coronado (Saturday 1:00 PM)

