CMU Homecoming week: bonfires, football games, and more

Rowdy the CMU mascot celebrates Homecoming week
Rowdy the CMU mascot celebrates Homecoming week(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week from the 18th through the 24th is CMU’s Homecoming week, in which the community pays tribute to the strength and perseverance of the students and parents, staff, faculty and alumni.

Homecoming week also falls towards the end of CMU’s Mav Month for the month of October. Homecoming events include the Friday night bonfire, parents weekend, a carnival, the Saturday homecoming football game, a victory dinner, Rowdy the mascot’s birthday, and the parade downtown Saturday morning.

”CMU Homecoming’s in full effect, which is always one of the best times of year to get people back on campus,” said CMU Director of Alumni Relations Jared Meier. “Alumni, students, & all the community members that come together.”

To view a schedule of Homecoming events, visit https://www.coloradomesa.edu/homecoming/index.html

To view Mav Month events, visit https://www.coloradomesa.edu/mav-month/events.html

