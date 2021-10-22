Three hunters rescued by sheriff’s office and search and rescue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports the rescue of three hunters after their truck slide off the road and became stuck in mud.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 19, both MCSO deputies and the Mesa County Search and Rescue’s ATV responded to the call.

The hunters were stranded up near the Colorado-Utah border in the remote Spring Creek area. Rescue crews were able to locate them and safely transport them back to town.

