GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Varsity Volleyball and the Broncos on Thursday Night Football

Varsity Volleyball

Glenwood Springs 1, Palisade 3 (19-25, 25-20, 16-25, 20-25)

NFL Football

Broncos 14, Cleveland 17

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.