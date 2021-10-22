Advertisement

Mandatory 10-digit local dialing starts this weekend in Colorado for those with 719 and 970 area codes

Phone dialing
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lot of young folks, including some of the youngsters in the 11 Newsroom, were unaware that people making local calls with a 719 area code never had to dial the full 10 digits. That all changes this Sunday.

11 News first warned our viewers back in April the changes by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) were coming. The FCC is ordering that all area codes that allow for 7-digit local dialing be transferred to 10-digit dialing to pave the way for a new 3-digit code that will route callers nationwide to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. People will be able to call 9-8-8 if they are experiencing thoughts of suicide starting July 16, 2022.

Since there are phone numbers in the 719 area code that start with “988-XXXX”, the FCC is ordering everyone to switch to 10-digit dialing, which means starting the phone number with the area code. If that wasn’t required and you started dialing “988,” phone companies wouldn’t know whether your call should be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or if you’re still dialing.

The changes also impact people with the area code 970 in Colorado, the only two areas in Colorado that allowed seven-digit dialing services.

A reminder, if you are having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) until July 16, 2022 when it changes to 9-8-8.

