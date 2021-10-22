Advertisement

Check presented to the Technical College of the Rockies

The Western Colorado Contractor’s Associated presented the check to the college early Thursday afternoon.
Technical College of the Rockies check presentation
Technical College of the Rockies check presentation(Shawna Grieger | Western Colorado Contractors Association)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday afternoon, the Western Colorado Contractor’s Association presented a $1,100 check to the Technical College of the Rockies in Delta, Colo. to help assist the school in furthering workforce efforts.

The funds were raised from the 2021 WCCA Fall Golf Tournament held back in Sept. “This was a great way for the construction-related businesses to give back to the community and help efforts to develop the future workforce,” said Shawna Grieger, Executive Director of WCCA.

WCCA members nominated and approved the TCR to receive the funds from the event to assist with construction-related programs.

For more information about the WCCA, please visit wcca-gj.com. For more information about the TCR, please visit tcr.edu.

