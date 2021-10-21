Advertisement

Veteran hearing from VA Health Care System and contractors on resolving case issues

Marine veteran Scott Lyons has a bill over a year old that has yet to be paid
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Grand Junction veteran Scott Lyons, one of his medical bills for approved referred care outside of the VA Western Colorado Health Care System has not been paid for in over a year.

Since KKCO 11 News ran a story about this situation on Monday, he is saying he has been in further contact with the businesses responsible for coordinating bill payment for care outside of the VA system -- TriWest Health Alliance and the Community Care Network. He has been told that the VA and its contractors are working towards a resolution for him.

For more information about the VA’s community care consult process, click here.

