Marijuana measures on fall ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This election season, two measures on the ballot ask residents about marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and testing.

The marijuana measures 1A and 1C have prompted people to have conversations about its potential effects on the community.

This hot button issue has people on the opposite end of the spectrum like Chip Wernig, owner of Orchard Green House.

“It’s here, it’s not going away, and we might as well use that momentum to benefit the economic growth of Mesa County,” said Wernig.

And against the measures like Diane Cox, who is part of the group called Safe and Healthy Mesa County.

“1A and 1C it would bring an increased supply into the valley of marijuana. The increased supply and accessibility will increase the use, and especially it legitimizes it to the young people,” said Cox.

Measure 1A is the excise tax on marijuana purchases, and Measure 1C is the approval of pot cultivation and manufacturing in Mesa County.

Supporters said the measures are a potential pathway to economic growth.

“It makes sense to allow numerous businesses across many different areas of industries to participate in the marijuana cultivation, manufacturing of products in other businesses related to that in Mesa County. It will attract top talent, jobs in all economic levels and be a big impact in Mesa County.”

While others believe it’s a direct path to harm.

“Because when you think of how damaging this is to our young people and the sad statistics. It is something we definitely don’t want more of, and we don’t want to facilitate more of this.”

For more information: https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/sample-ballots/.

