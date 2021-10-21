Advertisement

Colorado voters will decide whether to raise marijuana taxes to pay for out-of-school learning

Prop 119 suggests raising Colorado recreational marijuana tax 5% to launch education programs for low income public school students(KKTV)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the upcoming election, Colorado voters have the chance to approve a tax on the marijuana industry. Proposition 119 increases the sales tax on retail marijuana to fund financial aid for tutoring and other out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado students.

Supporters of Proposition 119 say the financial aid for tutoring would help thousands of kids who have fallen behind because of school closures during Covid and will give kids from lower income families a chance to access tutoring and enrichment programs. The program, which is called the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, or LEAP for short, would pay for tutors to provide a wide variety of educational or development services to K through 12 students across the state.

Those opposed say It robs public schools of money that would instead go to private companies. They claim this is a misguided proposal that would cut millions of dollars that support classroom supplies, educational programming and teacher salaries from public education to pay for privatized education services, including religious-based institutions.

Meanwhile, opponents in Colorado’s cannabis industry say marijuana is taxed enough and may push consumers back into the black market while advocates state using taxed dollars from marijuana will help the industry fulfill their promise to support and fund public education.

If passed the proposition would increase the marijuana retail sales tax by 15% to 20% to partially fund the program.

