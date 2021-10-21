Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

