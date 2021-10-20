Advertisement

Mesa County Valley School District 51 holds special, business meetings Tuesday

The newest Board of Education director took her oath of office during the special meeting
Melanie Trujillo and Ashley Zhang pose for a picture with their certificates.
Melanie Trujillo and Ashley Zhang pose for a picture with their certificates.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The newest director of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education was sworn in on Tuesday evening.

Kari Scholtes took over District B’s directorship after Paul Pitton resigned from the position. Other agenda items on Tuesday evening included special recognitions for district employees. Among those recognized were Melanie Trujillo and Ashley Zhang from the district’s finance department. For the 23rd year in a row, District 51 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. According to the district, the recognition underscores District 51′s commitment to financial transparency.

According to Trujillo, Director of Financial Services, ”That’s definitely a goal of our department is to make this very complex financial picture of the district and all of the funds that report in and all of the requirements that we’re held to within the state and federally, just in accounting principles in general, into a form that the community can understand and that they can gain value from.”

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the district with the certificate.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

