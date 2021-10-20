Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam going around, where scammers claim to be from the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO says in just one hour’s time five different people called saying they received a scam call.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office and tells the person who answers that they missed a court date and now they owe money. The Sheriff’s office says they will never request money over the phone. The phone number in the caller I.D. showed up as 970-244-3500, which actually is sheriff’s office mainline and the scammers have been using names of people who work for the department.

If you receive a similar phone call, the sheriff’s office urges you to not exchange any information with the caller and call the sheriff’s office at their number at 970-244-3500 or dispatch at 970-242-6707

