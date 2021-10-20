Mesa County Public Health moves testing site back to fairgrounds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In preparation for colder weather, and to accommodate a growing need, Mesa County Public Health’s community COVID-19 testing site is now back at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds location provides shelter from the elements as the test site itself is located inside, ensuring patrons and staff stay warm during the winter months. The larger fairground facility also allows to offer more tests per day as the testing demand has increased in recent months & is suspected to grow.

The site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, Tuesday through Friday. As well as on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. At the Mesa County Fairgrounds, individuals are required to pre-register. But if you forget, you can do so on site by scanning a QR code on your phone available on signage. A nasal swab PCR test is offered at this site, with results guaranteed in four days.

Officials say it is important to get tested even if fully vaccinated. It is recommended if you’re having any cold, flu, or Covid-19 symptoms in order to find out if it is Covid-19 and a quarantine is needed.

“People should get tested at any feeling of illness, & that’s very broad,” said Mesa County Public Health Communication Coordinator Stefany Busch. “We encourage people to get tested with the simplest symptoms of just a scratchy throat, a light headache. Symptoms for Covid-19 vary in everybody. Especially with other illnesses circling around our community right now, we’re just entering flu season as we speak. So the distinction between illnesses is starting to get a little fuzzy since flu symptoms & Covid-19 symptoms can often be very similar.”

To view a list of all Covid-19 testing sites in Mesa County and register or make an appointment, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/covidtesting/

